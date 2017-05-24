Pages Navigation Menu

Meet the South Sudanese model nicknamed ‘Queen Of Dark’ | PHOTOS

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment

Nyakim Gatwech, is an international model based in the United State. She was born in South Sudan has been nicknamed the ‘Queen Of Dark’ because of her gorgeous dark complexion. Gatwech whose gorgeous black skin is darker than charcoal goes by the name @queenkim_nyakim on Instagram and she’s currently breaking the internet with her beautiful photos. …

