Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet the World’s youngest DJ, he is five years old

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The youngest DJ in the world is Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, popularly known as DJ Arch Jnr,who has been tagged as not just an ordinary kid. At just five years old, the Johannesburg-born South African is probably the world’s youngest DJ. In 2015 when he was just three years old, he absolutely took South Africa’s Got …

The post Meet the World’s youngest DJ, he is five years old appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.