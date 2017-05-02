Meet The Young Beauty Queen Who Abandoned Her Crown To Join The Convent [photos]
This is the inspiring story of Esmeralda Solís Gonzáles a young Mexican woman who was crowned last year as a beauty queen in her native town – and now she’s joined the Poor Clare Missionaries of the Blessed Sacrament. Twenty-year-old Gonzáles has watched her story go viral over the last week on social media over …
