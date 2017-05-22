Pages Navigation Menu

Melania Trump hails ’empowerment of women’ during Saudi company visit

Posted on May 22, 2017 in United States, World

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump praised the “empowerment of women” at a General Electric all-female service centre in the Saudi capital on Sunday, saying the women should work together and educate their children well. She is accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump on his first international visit since taking office in January, and told 200 female…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

