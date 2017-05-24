Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Melania Trump visits children’s hospital in Rome – ABC News

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


ABC News

Melania Trump visits children's hospital in Rome
ABC News
First lady Melania Trump paid a visit to Bambino Gesù children's hospital in Rome on Wednesday, spending her time coloring with patients, snapping selfies, signing bandages and even speaking to them in Italian. “My visit to Bambino Gesu Children's …
Child gets heart transplant donor shortly after visit with first ladyCBS News
'Ciao Melania!' First Lady Gets Warm Welcome from Young Patients in RomeNewsweek
Boy waiting for heart transplant gets good news after first lady meetingThe Hill
Washington Times –YNaija –Palm Beach Post (blog) –Vanity Fair
all 25 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.