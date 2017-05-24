Melania Trump visits children’s hospital in Rome – ABC News
First lady Melania Trump paid a visit to Bambino Gesù children's hospital in Rome on Wednesday, spending her time coloring with patients, snapping selfies, signing bandages and even speaking to them in Italian. “My visit to Bambino Gesu Children's …
Child gets heart transplant donor shortly after visit with first lady
'Ciao Melania!' First Lady Gets Warm Welcome from Young Patients in Rome
Boy waiting for heart transplant gets good news after first lady meeting
