Melaye: Council administrator, 4 others granted bail over murder case

Posted on May 16, 2017

A High Court of Justice sitting in Lokoja has granted bail to five accused persons, including the embattled administrator of Ijumu Local Government, Alhaji Taufiq Isah arraigned over alleged assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye. The sitting High Court Judge, Justice Arome B. Akogwu, Resident High Court Judge, Kabba, sitting in Lokoja, who granted the […]

