Memorial Service Of South African Lady, Karabo Mokoena Burnt To Death By Her Boyfriend | Photos

Posted on May 19, 2017

Family and friends gathered at  Diepkloof Hall in Soweto on Wednesday for the memorial service of slain Karabo Mokoena, who was killed and burnt to death by boyfriend, Sandile. A red carpet was laid out in the hall. A large black and white portrait of smiling Mokoena stood on a canvas in the front on …

Hello. Add your message here.