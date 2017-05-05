Meningitis: FCTA directs PHCB to extend vaccination to schools, residents

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed Primary HealthCare Board (PHCB) to extend the ongoing vaccination against cerebral meningitis to schools and residents in the six area councils.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr Babatope Ajakaiye gave the directive in Abuja on Friday during a meeting with chairmen of the area councils and other stakeholders.

Ajakaiye urged officers, schools and residents of the territory to make themselves available for the exercise to prevent spread of the disease.

He warned that government would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute defiant.

“This is part of the proactive measures to forestall the spread of meningitis in the FCT,’’ he said.

The permanent secretary called on parents and religious organisations to always make their children and followers available for vaccination.

Ajakaiye pledged determination of the FCTA to carry out policies and programmes aimed at enhancing the wellbeing of residents of the territory.

He assured the people of the board’s readiness to provide financial intervention in the event of shortage of vaccines and other facilities.

The permanent secretary noted that no responsible government would watch the lives of its citizens being ravaged by diseases that could be prevented.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, PHCB, Dr Lurwanu Muhammad, promised that the board would do its best to provide effective and efficient healthcare delivery in the federal capital

