Meningitis has killed 189 persons in Niger

Posted on May 17, 2017

179 people, almost half of them children, have died of meningitis since January in Niger, where some 3,000 suspected cases have been reported, the United Nations said Wednesday. “From January 2 to May 7, 2017, a total of 3,037 suspected cases of meningitis, including 179 deaths, was reported in the country,” said the UN’s humanitarian …

