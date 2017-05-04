Meningitis kills 8 in Katsina
Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) has killed not less than eight people at Tsabu village in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State, an official has said. Alhaji Nasiru Mani, the Director of Primary Health Care of the council, confirmed this to the Nigerian Pilot in Mai’adua on Thursday. Mani said the outbreak of the deadly […]
The post Meningitis kills 8 in Katsina appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!