Meningitis Kills 8 In Katsina

Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) has killed not less than eight people at Tsabu village in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State, an official has said.

Alhaji Nasiru Mani, the Director of Primary Health Care of the council, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mai’adua on Thursday.

Mani said the outbreak of the deadly disease was discovered in the last two days following a report from the community.

He said that 16 cases were recorded out of which eight people lost their lives.

According to him, the remaining patients have been admitted at the Mai’adua and Daura general hospitals for proper medical attention.

“We (LGC) had since deployed a surveillance team to the area to address the situation,’’ said the director.

He said the combined efforts of state and local government medical teams have succeeded in addressing the problem.

“I called on our people to avail themselves for the ongoing vaccination against such diseases to curb further spread of the disease.

“We have designated centres at our rural clinics where people are being immunised or vaccinated against such diseases,” he said.

Mani commended the role of Medicines San Frontiers (MSF) or doctors without borders for their efforts in addressing the outbreak.

He called on the people of the area to adhere to the safety measures of sleeping inside ventilated rooms, houses and environs.

Besides, the director advised residents to report suspicious cases and visit nearby health centres over any symptom. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

