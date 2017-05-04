Meningitis kills eight persons in Katsina State
Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) has killed not less than eight people at Tsabu village in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State, an official has said. Nasiru Mani, the director of primary health care of the council, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mai’adua on Thursday. Mr. Mani said the outbreak …
The post Meningitis kills eight persons in Katsina State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!