Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mentally disabled woman gives birth to baby girl in Rivers

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A mentally disabled woman has given birth to a bouncing baby girl in Bonny, Rivers State.

She was delivered of the baby Thursday morning with assistance from people in the neighborhood. Her baby was taken good care of by well-wishers who were at the scene of the delivery. The yet to be identified woman was also given food and her baby wrapped in fine dress.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

See photos below…

The post Mentally disabled woman gives birth to baby girl in Rivers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.