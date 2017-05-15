Mercy Aigbe Actress’ estranged husband still behind bars – Pulse Nigeria
|
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband still behind bars
Pulse Nigeria
Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, is still reportedly behind bars one week after being arraigned in court and remanded in jail over domestic violence charges leveled against him. The Hotelier was remanded in Kirikiri prisons on Tuesday …
