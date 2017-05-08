Mercy Aigbe Actress says husband is on the run, fails to show up at court case – Pulse Nigeria
|
Mercy Aigbe Actress says husband is on the run, fails to show up at court case
Pulse Nigeria
According to her, they were supposed to appear in court together this morning but he didn't show up because he's 'on admission'. Published: 4 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Mercy Aigbe beaten up play. Mercy Aigbe beaten up. (Instagram ) …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!