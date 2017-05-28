Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe adds voice seeking an end to maltreatment of widows – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Mercy Aigbe adds voice seeking an end to maltreatment of widows
Nigerian Entertainment Today
According to her, over eight million disadvantaged widows and 24 million children below age 17 are still subject to maltreatment. Mercy Aigbe. Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been made an ambassador of the Felix King Foundation which campaigns …
Home Entertainment Desmond Elliot, Mercy Aigbe Volunteer To Champion Campaign Against Widows' Maltreatment In…Leadership Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.