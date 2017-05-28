Mercy Aigbe adds voice seeking an end to maltreatment of widows – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Mercy Aigbe adds voice seeking an end to maltreatment of widows
According to her, over eight million disadvantaged widows and 24 million children below age 17 are still subject to maltreatment. Mercy Aigbe. Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been made an ambassador of the Felix King Foundation which campaigns …
Home Entertainment Desmond Elliot, Mercy Aigbe Volunteer To Champion Campaign Against Widows' Maltreatment In…
