Mercy Aigbe Blasted Over Her Daughter’s Picture on Instagram

The actress who is currently facing a troubled marriage is being chastised on Instagram for sharing this photo of her daughter. One follower exclaimed that the daughter shouldn’t be seen in such dress as it was exposing her chest. Do you think there’s something wrong in this dress. See photo below. Source: Instagram

The post Mercy Aigbe Blasted Over Her Daughter’s Picture on Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

