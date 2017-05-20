Mercy Aigbe & Desmond Elliot Adopted As The Latest Widows Liberty Ambassadors

Maritally troubled actress Mercy Aigbe, who her marriage recently hit the rock aimed domestic violence and actor c*m politician, Hon. Desmond Elliot are ‘Widows Liberty Ambassadors’ for the Felix King Foundation/Abolishment of widows maltreatment program. Mercy shared this on her Instagram page and wrote; ‘Today , history beckons as I add my voice to the …

The post Mercy Aigbe & Desmond Elliot Adopted As The Latest Widows Liberty Ambassadors appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

