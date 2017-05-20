Mercy Aigbe, Desmond Elliot vow to fight for Nigerian widows – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Mercy Aigbe, Desmond Elliot vow to fight for Nigerian widows
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, and actor-turned lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, have vowed to end the trauma Nigerian widows go through. They spoke on Friday at their unveiling as Widows Ambassadors of the African Widows' Summit ahead of the 2017 …
Mercy Aigbe & Desmond Elliot Adopted As The Latest Widows Liberty Ambassadors
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!