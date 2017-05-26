Mercy Aigbe fails to attend Lanre Gentry’s court hearing

The trial of Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood star actress, Mercy Aigbe at an Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court, Ogba, was Wednesday stalled as the latter failed to show up. Gentry was in court but Mercy Aigbe was absent. Officials of the Lagos State Domestic s*xual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) and Gentry met with …

The post Mercy Aigbe fails to attend Lanre Gentry’s court hearing appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

