Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe visits face surgeon in UK – Daily Post Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe visits face surgeon in UK
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is in UK to see a face surgeon over injuries she allegedly suffered from her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry. Aigbe claims that Gentry physically assaulted and abused her throughout their marriage. Her husband, however …
Mercy Aigbe fails to attend Lanre Gentry's court hearing
Mercy Aigbe visits UK for surgery
