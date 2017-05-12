Mercy Aigbe: D’banj reacts to battering of female celebrities – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Mercy Aigbe: D'banj reacts to battering of female celebrities
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian music superstar, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D'banj has reacted to the recent trend of female celebrities being abused by their husbands. The singer called on ladies to apply wisdom in their relationship, adding that any man …
My Husband Has Broken My Orbits Which Will Need Surgery For Me To See Properly -– Nollywood Actress (Photos)
Mercy Aigbe: I Don't Intend To Dump My Husband. All I Want Is…
