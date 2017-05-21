Mercy Aigbe Husband, Lanre Gentry Shows Off His New Love On Instagram

Lanre Gentry, Estranged Husband to popular nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has showed off his new love on his Instagram page barely few days after he was released on bail from Kirikiri.

Timeofgist recall that, he was accused of multiple counts of Domestic violence by his wife, Mercy

Yesterday, Lanre ranted on Instagram and said he was gonna block everyone on Instagram, as he is tired of all the insults and comments he’s received within the past months.

Some moments ago, the Hotelier “showed off” a new love on his instagram. He shared a photo of himself alongside a lady sitting on his laps and gave the photo an interesting caption.

He wrote: “Temi, my new love”. See social media reaction below: