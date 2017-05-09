Mercy Aigbe: Husband sent to Kirikiri Prison

Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, was on Tuesday sent to Kirikiri Prison in Lagos. This followed Gentry’s arraignment before an Ikeja Magistrate Court for alleged battering of Aigbe. He was taken before the court by the Lagos State Government. Among the bail conditions, which Gentry could not immediately meet, was […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

