Mercy Aigbe: Lady sues actress, demand N500 million
Daily Post Nigeria
Mercy Aigbe: Lady sues actress, demand N500 million
The lady that allegedly caused the crash of Mercy Aigbe's marriage with her husband, Lanre Gentry, Opemititi Ajayi, has sued the actress, and Nigerian frontline blogger Linda Ikeji for defamation of character. Lawyers to Miss Ajayi, Afolabi Fashanu …
