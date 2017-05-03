Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe: Lagos investigates alleged battery by husband

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

LAGOS State Government has opened probe into the alleged domestic violence case between Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Lanre Gentry. Also, the government has obtained a restraining order, to end three-year domestic violence between Mrs. Janet Ojeikere and her husband, Mr. Jonathan, who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill her. The Government’s decision […]

The post Mercy Aigbe: Lagos investigates alleged battery by husband appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.