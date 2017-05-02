Mercy Aigbe: Lagos wades into actress domestic violence case

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Government has wade into the alleged domestic violence case between Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Lanre Gentry, to stem the tide of such cases in the state.



Also, the State Government has obtained a restraining order, to end three-year domestic violence between Mrs. Janet Ojeikere and her husband, Mr. Jonathan, who often allegedly physical assault and threaten to kill.



The Government’s decision came after the female parties in both cases reported their alleged physical assaults to the State Ministry of Women Affairs for justice and Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), for legal actions.



Speaking to Vanguard yesterday, a top official in the ministry disclosed that the case has been reported to the State Government, saying, you know the Governor does not like to hear such in Lagos and that was why both the ministry and DSVRT have been given the mandate to stem the tide.

The official added that aside the government, the Nigerian Police, Lagos State Command has commenced investigation into the alleged domestic violence.



According to the official, the case is been handled by the Area F police Command, GRA Ikeja and in due time, residents of Lagos will hear more about it.



On the over three years domestic violence which the government obtained restrain order, Janet alleged that her husband, Jonathan, had been physically assaulting her since their marriage was pronounced.



While reporting the alleged assault at DSVRT, she explained that recently, her husband allegedly hit her repeatedly with a stick, threatening to kill her.



Speaking on the restraining order, the Coordinator of DSVRT, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, explained that restraining order was a temporary court order often issued by the court to stop an individual from embarking on a particular action, especially as it concerns domestic violence.



The Coordinator of DSVRT noted that the restraining order obtained by the State Government was based on the request by Janet.



Vivour-Adeniyi said: “As provided by the Prevention Against Domestic Violence Law, 2007, DSVRT applied for a Restraining Order. The application was made to the Family Court, magistrate court Ogudu on April 27th, 2017.



“The Magistrate subsequently granted a restraining order against Mr. Jonathan from coming anywhere close to the complainant for the next one year and failure to comply will earn him a minimum of three months imprisonment.



“We use this medium to inform any survivor of domestic violence and members of the public that there is help for you especially at the Family Courts of Lagos State,” she added.

