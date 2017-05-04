Mercy Aigbe: My wife has mental issues, I have proofs – Husband, Lanre Gentry

Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has disclosed that the Nollywood star has been suffering from psychological problem for long. He said this in a chat with BONonline where he discussed the recent crisis rocking his marriage. Lanre said contrary to the reports making the rounds that he turned the actress […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

