Mercy Aigbe replies hubby on mental illness allegation

NOLLYWOOD actress, Mercy Aigbe, has replied her husband, Lanre Gentry, over his allegations that she has psychiatric problems and is rude to her parents as mere bunkum.

Aigbe responded via Instagram on yesterday morning, dismissing Lanre’s claims as lies. “Dear Lanre Gentry,” she began. “It breaks my heart that I have to do this but as it is you who have left me with no choice……I had sleepless nights because I just couldn’t comprehend why someone I loved , someone with whom I have a child will be hell bent on destroying me, I just cannot comprehend it……..

“I read with tears in my eyes all the LIES you fabricated against me, LIES you feel will justify your inhumane act, LIES you feel will gain you public sympathy and LIES calculated to bring my person to public opprobrium……..

“You claim …. (1) I am mentally unstable (2) That you have caught me with different men (3) That I do not take care of my parents (4) That a man rented an apartment for me………. LIES all LIES…….. “Dear hubby I challenge you to back on your claims with PROOF!!!!!!!!!………. Hmmmm, Lanre you forget quickly!…., you forget how I have laboured and stood by you all these years, even thought all what I was getting from you was constant beating, harrasment ,threat to my life and threat to destroy my image if I dare, leave you…… .,,You must PROVE all your allegations otherwise God knows I am going to add another lawsuit to the one on ground!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

“Although my team has been pleading with me to stay silent all this while, but I have come to realise that you want to ride on my keeping mum.” Mercy, who already got a restraining order from her husband, began divorce proceedings yesterday. But Lanre was not present at the Lagos court. On Wednesday, Lanre had claimed in a report that Mercy had mental problems. “Mercy has mental issues and I’m the one who knows how many places we’ve been to so she can remain stable,” he said. “I have papers to prove this.”

Lanre also swore that he had never beaten Mercy and it was Mercy and her friends that ganged up to beat him while still accusing her of infidelity. “See, I understand her antics too well,” he said. “All she wants is to be free to live the life of a single woman.

What I have tolerated from her all these years, no man can tolerate from any woman. “I worshipped her and I have deposited N8m at Benefit Motors to buy her a N16m Range Rover Evoque for her 40th birthday. I have also paid N1.2m for a hall opposite Sheraton Hotel to celebrate her big, but she has her eyes on other things.”

The post Mercy Aigbe replies hubby on mental illness allegation appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

