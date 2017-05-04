Mercy Aigbe sleeps around and has mental problem – husband
Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s marriage has been in the news lately and the husband, Lanre Gentry, has come out revealing issues about their marriage. While speaking to BON, “Mercy has mental issues and I’m the one who knows how many places we’ve been to so she can remain stable. I have papers to prove this.”…
