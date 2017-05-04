Mercy Aigbe: We saw actress coughing blood with bruises all over her body – Lagos Commissioner
The Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lola Akande, has revealed that it was disheartening to see actress Mercy Aigbe’s condition when she came to her office to report what she went through in the hands of her estrange husband, Lanre Gentry. The Commissioner told newsmen in Lagos that the actress was […]
Mercy Aigbe: We saw actress coughing blood with bruises all over her body – Lagos Commissioner
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!