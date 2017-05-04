Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe: We saw actress coughing blood with bruises all over her body – Lagos Commissioner

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lola Akande, has revealed that it was disheartening to see actress Mercy Aigbe’s condition when she came to her office to report what she went through in the hands of her estrange husband, Lanre Gentry. The Commissioner told newsmen in Lagos that the actress was […]

