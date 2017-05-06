Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe: Why I won’t laugh at celebrities battered by husbands – Juliet Ibrahim

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood Ghanaian-born actress, Juliet Ibrahim has joined her voice to several others to speak up against domestic violence. The actress and mother of one whose 4-year-old marriage to Kwadwo Safo Katanka crashed in 2014 also slammed celebrities who mock their colleagues when they were abused in their marriage. Recall that most recently, actress Mercy Aigbe … Continue reading Mercy Aigbe: Why I won’t laugh at celebrities battered by husbands – Juliet Ibrahim

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.