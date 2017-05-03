Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe: Women are carried away by flashy things, they have refused to learn – John Njamah

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nollywood filmmaker, John Njamah has weighed in on the Mercy Aigbe–Lanre Gentry marriage scandal, saying that the actress is the cause of her own sorrow. Report about the crash of Mercy Aigbe’s marriage to Lanre Gentry has been trending in recent weeks. Allegations of domestic violence and infidelity have remained central in the love turned […]

