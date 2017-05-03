Mercy Aigbe: Women are carried away by flashy things, they have refused to learn – John Njamah

Nollywood filmmaker, John Njamah has weighed in on the Mercy Aigbe–Lanre Gentry marriage scandal, saying that the actress is the cause of her own sorrow. Report about the crash of Mercy Aigbe’s marriage to Lanre Gentry has been trending in recent weeks. Allegations of domestic violence and infidelity have remained central in the love turned […]

Mercy Aigbe: Women are carried away by flashy things, they have refused to learn – John Njamah

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

