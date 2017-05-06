Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe’s friend opens up, says Gentry beat her too while she’s trying to settle a fight between the couple

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

O A friend to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to Instagram to open up her own part of the story regarding the ongoing domestic violence between the actress and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry. The friend who goes by the Instagram username @laraolubo12 writes that: Read her story below along the photo posted on …

The post Mercy Aigbe’s friend opens up, says Gentry beat her too while she’s trying to settle a fight between the couple appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.