Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Gentry, remanded in prison

A businessman, Mr Olanrewaju Gentry has been remanded in Ikoyi Prison custody for allegedly assaulting his wife and Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe.

He would remain in prison custody until his bail is perfected.

Gentry 52, was Tuesday arraigned before an Ogba Magistrate court for allegedly assaulting Aigbe.

The police arraigned Gentry on a three count charge offence bordering on breach of public peace, assault and causing grievous bodily harm on his wife before Magistrate Mrs O Aje- Afunwa.

Police prosecutor, Inspector N. Peter told the court that Gentry on April 17, conduct red himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by constituting nuisance and behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place.

According to the prosecutor, Gentry unlawfully assaulted one Mercy Aigbe by beating her with fiscal blow all over her body.

He was further alleged to have caused Mercy Aigbe grievous bodily harm after giving her a blow on the nose with blood gushing out.

Peter said the offence committed by Gentry was contrary to and punishable under sections 157 (f), 168 (a) and 171 of the Criminal Law No II, Vol. 44 Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2011.

Gentry entered a not guilty plea to the three count charge offence.

Magistrate Aje-Afunwa granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show proof of tax payment and own a verifiable house in Lagos with title documents.

She adjourned the matter till May 12 for trial.

The post Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Gentry, remanded in prison appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

