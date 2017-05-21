Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry introduces the “new” love of his Life

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Just within a week after he was released from prison, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry has decided to move on with his life. On his Instagram page he shared the picture of his new girlfriend who he described as the love of his life. He captioned his post; “Temi…

The post Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry introduces the “new” love of his Life appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.