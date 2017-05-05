Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre Gentry On The Run, Three Suspects Arrested | VIDEO

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The on-going marital crisis between Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Lanre Gentry is now a full blown police case and its messy. LIB has been digging and investigating the case from all angles and we’ve been able to get an exclusive copy of the Police Report signed by CSP Fatai Shoetan, the divisional Police Officer …

