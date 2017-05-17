Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre released from Kirikiri prison
Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry has been released from Kirikiri prison. He regained his freedom on Tuesday after being detained for seven days for alleged assault on his wife. Recall that Lanre was on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 sent to Kirikiri prison. Upon his release, Lanre, accused of domestic violence, said he has something to […]
