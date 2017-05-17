Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre released from Kirikiri prison

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry has been released from Kirikiri prison. He regained his freedom on Tuesday after being detained for seven days ‎for alleged assault on his wife. Recall that Lanre was on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 sent to Kirikiri prison. Upon his release, Lanre, accused of domestic violence, said he has something to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

