Mercy Aigbe’s Husband Threatens To Block Everyone From His IG Page

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry, who has been slammed by everyone for reportedly assaulting his wife, an incident that got him imprisoned, has threatened to block everyone as he’s been attacked everyday by Instagram users. The Lagos hotelier, who now maintains a private Instagram account, wrote;   Source: Instagram

