Mercy Johnson defends Juliet Ibrahim over marriage pressure – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Mercy Johnson defends Juliet Ibrahim over marriage pressure
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has lambasted a fan who asked Ghanaian Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim to get married. This was after a fan called out 31-year-old actress, Juliet Ibrahim, to seek prayer sessions and find a husband instead of …
Mercy Johnson Actress defends Juliet Ibrahim from Instagram troll
You look foolish | Mercy Johnson replies fan who asked Juliet Ibrahim to get a husband
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!