Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Johnson defends Juliet Ibrahim over marriage pressure – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Mercy Johnson defends Juliet Ibrahim over marriage pressure
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has lambasted a fan who asked Ghanaian Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim to get married. This was after a fan called out 31-year-old actress, Juliet Ibrahim, to seek prayer sessions and find a husband instead of …
Mercy Johnson Actress defends Juliet Ibrahim from Instagram trollPulse Nigeria
You look foolish | Mercy Johnson replies fan who asked Juliet Ibrahim to get a husbandYNaija

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.