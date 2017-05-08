Pages Navigation Menu

Merkel’s party says it won’t partner with SPD after state victory

Posted on May 8, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) on Monday ruled out the possibility of entering a grand coalition with their centre-left rivals in Schleswig-Holstein, one day after beating the Social Democrats (SPD) in the northern German state. Daniel Guenther, the CDU candidate in the strongly Protestant state, said that after such a crushing defeat, the…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

