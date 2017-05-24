Mertesacker: Wenger’s Uncertainty Not An Excuse

Per Mertesacker believes the uncertainty surrounding Arsene Wenger’s future should not affect the team.

The Arsenal team missed out on the champions league, after finishing fifth on the table.

Wenger feels his uncertainty affected the team, but Mertesacker disagrees with the manager.

“I think we players, we did not care too much what happens to the manager next year,” said the centre-back.

“You cannot let yourself down or find excuses about the environment or the manager’s future. We are lucky to have him here.

“This is not my approach and not the team’s approach.

“I think we have to look at ourselves in the mirror and see what’s next for us.”

Wenger is expected to make an announcement over his future after this weekend’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

