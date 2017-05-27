Pages Navigation Menu

Messi Inspires Barcelona to Copa del Rey Title Win

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lionel Messi’s 54th goal of the season inspired Barcelona to secure the Copa del Rey title for the third year running after beating Alaves to mark a winning send-off for coach Luis Enrique. Enrique announced in March that he will quit the club after three years in charge at the Nou Camp. Ibai Gomez hit the post for Alaves before Messi scored his […]

