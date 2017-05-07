Messi rejects new contract talks with Barcelona
Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s all-time record goalscorer, has rejected the offer of a new contract to throw his future at the Nou Camp into significant doubt. The Argentina international has been with the Catalan giants since joining the club aged 13, but there are no guarantees he will extend his association with the club beyond when …
