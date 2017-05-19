Pages Navigation Menu

Messi wants Gomes, Vidal out

Lionel Messi has reportedly made huge demands before signing a new Barcelona deal.

File: Lionel Messi

The Nou Camp talisman is locked in contract talks with the Spanish giants.

Barca are obviously desperate to keep hold of Messi, who has scored 50 goals this season in all competitions. And according to Spanish outlet  Diario Gol, the Argentina international wants players axed before he commits to a new deal.

They say Messi will not sign unless Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Jeremy Mathieu and Paco Alcacer gone out. The Barca star also wants coach Robert Fernandez to quit the club along with manager Luis Enrique this summer.

Diario Gol  say Messi feels the players in question aren’t up to the standards expected at Barca. He also feels Fernandez – and Enrique – are to blame for the club’s below-par season.

 

