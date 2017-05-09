Methodist Church honours Air Peace boss over transformation of aviation business

Methodist Church Nigeria has rewarded the effort of Air Peace Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Chief Allen Onyema to change the face of airline business in the country with the Excellent Leadership Award of the denomination.

Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese of the church, Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo Raphael Opoko said Air Peace boss was chosen for the award in “recognition of your outstanding leadership in airline management and operations that has helped to grow the Nigerian economy and made air travel competitive in Nigeria.”

In a letter to Onyema, the church said the 56th Pre-Synod of the Umuahia Diocese “considered giving special awards to those who have contributed immensely to either the growth of Methodist Church Nigeria of the growth of the economy of the nation or both. You qualified for one of these.”

The diocese said the award symbolised its endorsement of the great services the Air Peace CEO was “rendering to grow the economy of the nation, provide services to all and sundry and to uplift human dignity and ensure the well being and welfare of those who benefit from the services your airline provides.”

