MFM Coach Ilechukwu says team won’t be distracted

Lagos-based MFM FC Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu on Thursday assured the club’s fans that the team would not be carried away with the results from the first stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ilechukwu said this in an interview while previewing the Match Day 21 NPFL fixture away to Minna-based Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

MFM had on Sunday in their Match Day 20 drew 0-0 with Akwa United at the Agege Township Stadium, a match many soccer pundits regarded as under-par performance.

MFM lost the encounter through the profligacy of their strikers in front of goal. The pulsating match also saw MFM’s star striker, Stephen Odey, miss a penalty in the 33rd minute.

Prior to the match, MFM had maintained 100 per cent goal scoring record at their fortress called “The Soccer Temple’’ which is Agege Township Stadium, only to play scoreless on Sunday.

On Niger Tornadoes match, Illechukwu said that the team would go for the kill in Minna in spite of the absence of their star players, Sikiru Olatunbosun and Stephen Odey.

Both players are away on national duties in the Super Eagles match in France against Corsica and Republic of Togo.

“We are super ready for the match against Tornadoes, our fans should expect what we normally promise before our matches and that is victory.

“We are not carried away with the results from the first stanza rather we will improve on our performances.

“This is just the start to the second half of the league, so, we need a little time to re-adjust to do the needful.

“We have a target this season and our eyes are on that goal, our last Sunday’s game is not a disappointment but a call to more determination,’’ he said.

MFM had defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-0 in the opening encounter of the 2016/2017 NPFL season.

Three first half goals from Sikiru Olatunbosun, Stephen Odey and Adekunle Adegboyega was enough for the Olukoya Boys to record their first home win of the season against Niger Tornadoes in Match Day 1.

The post MFM Coach Ilechukwu says team won’t be distracted appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

