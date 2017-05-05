MFM FC value Stephen Odey at $1 million – Daily Trust
MFM FC value Stephen Odey at $1 million
MFM FC have valued the Nigeria Professional Football League's top goalscorer, Stephen Odey, in the region of $700,000-$1,000,000, amid constant transfer speculations linking him abroad. This disclosure was made by the clubs director Emanuel Adeyemi, …
