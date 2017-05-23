MFM Law School Assembly Holds Empowerment Summit

By Kunle Olasanmi

The Men of Valour, Law School Assembly of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Bwari, Abuja has put together a one-day empowerment summit for men.

‎According to the Assembly Pastor, Joel Idaye, the summit is put together to assist men in the church reach their full potentials.

Pastor Idaye said the Theme of the summit, “Self Discovery In The Midst of Economic Recession”‎ is aimed at enlightening men of the church who are bread winners of their families on how to make extra income aside their monthly salaries.

According to Pastor Idaye,‎ the summit will answer a lot of questions from graduates with good results but are roaminng the streets, searching for Jobs.

The summit, holding on May 29th, 2015, a day set aside to celebrate Democracy in the country will address a lot of issues bothering the minds of many.

He said, “This economy has not only put people and businesses in a state of fear and concern but also our churches. Everybody is experiencing uncertainty and anxiety due to these tough economic times.

“In view of this, what are we expected to do as Christian? Are we to sit on the sidelines of life and hope the economy will get better on its own without any help from the church? No! We must act with urgency and work together as the church of Jesus Christ to provide every things it takes to empower the people so as for the communities to be empowered.

“A healthy economy is one driven by persons the church has empowered to give back to the community.

“In this regards Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Law School Assembly, Bwari, Abuja, MEN OF VALOUR is organizing a One day Empowerment Programme for MEN within and outside the Church with the Theme: “Self Discovery In The Midst Of Economic Recession”.

He said the vision of the Men of Valour is to empower people, especially the men to be better.

The Chairman of the Men of Valour, Mr. ‎Nnadika Uzoma, said the summit is put together to improve the standard of living of families in the church by expanding their views on other means of livelihood apart from monthly salaries.

“The purpose of the empowerment summit is to improve the standard of living of men in the church and expand their views on other means of livelihood apart from their major source of income”, Nnadika said.

A guest speaker, Mr. Tunde Oyesina, a communication expert and a lawyer ‎is also expected at the summit.

