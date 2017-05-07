Pages Navigation Menu

MFM win Lagos FA Cup

Vanguard

MFM win Lagos FA Cup
Vanguard
Lagos – MFM FC on Sunday became the champions of Lagos FA Cup after they defeated Spartan FC by 3-1 at the Agege Township Stadium. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olukoya boys successfully defended the FA Cup they won last …
